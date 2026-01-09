12 killed after bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur district

Twelve people were killed and over 35 were injured after a private bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon (January 9).

The accident occurred when the bus en route from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh veered off the road and plunged into the gorge and landed upside down near Haripurdhar village, around 95 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nahan.

Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Nishchint Singh Negi, said that the accident took place when the private bus rolled down the road near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. The bus plunged 100 to 200 feet down the road. The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

'Bus overloaded'

Police said the bus landed upside down. Locals rushed for rescue and informed the police after the accident.

The seating capacity of the private bus was 39, and the bus was overloaded, officials said.

Also Read: Himachal cold wave: Tabo records season’s coldest night at -10.2°C

Sangrah Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Kayath, who is at the spot supervising the rescue operation, told PTI that the rescue operation is going on war footing and the injured were being rushed to nearby Sangrah and Dadahu hospitals.

CM Sukhu expresses grief

According to reports in Hindi media, the five seriously injured passengers are being brought to Higher Sangrah, Dadahu and Nahan for treatment.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the district officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical care to the injured. The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan instructed officials to ensure that proper arrangements are made for the treatment of the injured.

18 died in earlier accident

In October last year, at least 18 passengers were killed and three others rescued after a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment. The bus, carrying around 30 to 35 passengers, was travelling from Marotan to Ghumarwin when the landslide hit. Officials said intermittent rainfall had been affecting the region since Monday.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with police and district administration teams deployed at the site. Heavy machinery was used to clear debris amid difficult conditions.

Also Read: Himachal professor suspended after Dalit student's death in Kangra

“So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris, and three people have been rescued and sent to the hospital,” Jhandutta BJP MLA J R Katwal told PTI over the phone.

An eyewitness involved in rescue efforts said, “The whole mountain came crashing down on the bus.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to expedite rescue operations, an official statement said.

(With agency inputs)