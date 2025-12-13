Himachal Pradesh bans mobile phones in schools from next academic session

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that there would be a complete ban on students carrying mobile phones in school premises from pre-nursery to Class XII from the upcoming academic session.

"Teachers, however, will be permitted to keep their mobile phones in staff rooms or in their bags" he added.

The CM inaugurated state-of-the-art facilities at the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha, including the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Education Gallery, Programme Management Studio Conference Area, New Conference Hall and a modern central heating system.

Speaking on the occasion, he said these advanced facilities would not only enhance administrative and academic efficiency but would also mark the beginning of a new era of digital education governance in Himachal Pradesh.

"This initiative reflects the visionary approach of the present state government and it will place education at the core of overall development" he remarked.

The CM claimed that during the last three years, the state government has accorded top priority to the education sector and implemented several decisive reforms, the positive outcomes of which are now clearly visible. He highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress at the national level by improving its ranking in education quality assessment from the 21st to the 5th position.

He further said that the Vidya Samiksha Kendra represents an important milestone in this transformative journey.

"Himachal has emerged as one of the leading states to adopt an integrated digital platform that provides real-time data related to teaching, learning outcomes, student assessment, attendance, resource management and school administration. Innovative initiatives such as 'Abhyas Himachal', geo-spatial technology-based smart attendance systems and 'Nipun Pragati' are ensuring scientific analysis of the learning levels of the children," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)