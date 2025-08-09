Himachal Pradesh: 400 roads shut as monsoon fury continues

Days after deadly flash floods swept away a village in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, natural calamities have struck the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh which has been hit by heavy rain in the last few days.

Instances of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have resulted in the closure of 400 roads in the Himalayan state, including a national highway, officials said on Saturday, August 9. The Auto-Sainj Road or National Highway-305, was blocked near Jahed and Banjar in Kullu district.

Ninety-nine other roads in the same district were also blocked, said the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The SEOC also said that out of the 400 blocked roads, 240 were in Mandi district.

Alert for heavy-to-very heavy rain

The local weather office issued a yellow warning for heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall was also raised for some areas from August 11 to August 14.

Light to moderate rains lashed some parts of the state, including Naini Devi at 112.4 millimetres (mm), Pandoh 102 mm, Raipur Maidan 74.6 mm, Pachhad 67 mm, Narkanda 66.5 mm, Kasauli 65.5 mm, Kufri 55.2 mm, Nahan 49.3 mm, and Solan 45.6 mm.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal rainfall for Himachal, even beyond August.

Nearly 200 dead in monsoon fury

On Thursday, August 7, ANI cited the SEOC as saying nearly 200 people were dead in Himachal till the previous day, including more than 100 in rain-related disasters, as the monsoon continued to wreak havoc. Several people also went missing during this time.

The SEOC also said that the local infrastructure were also affected seriously, which includes 704 transformers and 178 water supply schemes.

Himachal has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1,988 crore since the onset of monsoon in June with 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts, and 51 major landslides hitting it so far.

In June, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an interview that the increasing instances of weather-related calamities in Himachal Pradesh are attributed to climate change. He said it has led to a greater number of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides with little warning for those who live in the vulnerable zones. He also said the state government has asked the Centre to initiate a scientific study to analyse and understand the alarming situation.

(With Agency inputs)