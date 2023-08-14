Himachal Pradesh: 16 killed in Shimla landslides, Solan cloudburst

At least 16 people were killed in landslides that buried a temple and several houses in two Shimla localities and in a cloudburst in Solan due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday (August 13).

Many more people are buried under the debris in the Summer Hill area and rescue operations are going in full swing.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who visited the spot, said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and from the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

"SDRF, NDRF and Army are present on the spot to carry out rescue operations and save lives...I have cancelled my pre-scheduled event in Mandi. August 15 Independence Day programme will go on as usual but our priority is to save lives," said the CM on the landslide incident in Summer Hill area of Shimla, ANI reported.

Also read: Himachal: Heavy rains cause landslides, road blockages; 1 injured in Shimla

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday. According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.



Heavy rains battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. A key stretch of the Shimla-Kalka National Highway connecting Shimla and Chandigarh has been affected by recurring landslides over the past two weeks, officials said.



In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst. Moreover, two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), superintendent of police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Earlier, the CM had posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti."

In another post on the microblogging site, he said, "Devastating rains led to a landslide near the Shiv Temple in Shimla's Summerhill area, burying many people. Some people have died. I am present at the spot and rescue work is underway on a war footing. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the people buried under the debris."

(With input from agencies)

