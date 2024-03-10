The Federal
Himachal police book independent MLA, Congress rebels father for electoral offences
The cross-voting had pushed the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu into an existential crisis | File Photo 

Himachal police book independent MLA, Congress rebel's father for 'electoral offences'

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur

10 March 2024 9:41 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-10 09:49:04.0)

In a latest development in the political saga of the state, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday (March 10) registered a case against an independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel over “electoral offences” related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls in which six party MLAs cross-voted for the BJP candidate from the state.

The case against Hamirpur’s independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret’s now-disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma’s father was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Apart from the six MLAs who cross-voted, three independent legislators had also voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan.

This triggered a crisis in the state’s Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the Assembly. The Congress, however, managed to overcome the crisis.

