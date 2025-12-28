Himachal: Pilot killed in paragliding accident at Bir Billing

An experienced pilot was killed when a tandem paraglider reportedly developed a technical malfunction shortly after take-off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site in the internationally renowned Bir Billing paragliding site at Kangra district.

This was confirmed by the district officials on Saturday (December 27).

The tragic accident prompted the authorities and operators to suspend all paragliding activities for a day as a mark of respect.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tandem paraglider took off from the Billing launch point.

Technical malfunction

According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take-off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site. The pilot died while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.

The pilot, identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district, was critically injured in the crash.

Also read: Himachal: Another foreign paraglider crashes to death in Manali

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted both the pilot and the tourist to a hospital.

However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, while the tourist was reported to be out of danger after receiving first aid.

Serious concerns

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities are examining whether the incident was caused by a technical fault, human error, or weather-related factors.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations, especially regarding regular equipment checks, pilot certification, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

District Tourism Development Officer, Kangra, Vinay Kumar said all documents and information related to the accident have been sought from the marshals and technical advisors stationed at the site.

"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation report," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)