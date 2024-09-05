Himachal minister faces protest from colleagues over charges against Shimla mosque

Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh faced protests from his own colleagues from the Congress after he alleged that a mosque in Shimla had been built illegally.

The Rural Development Minister demanded an investigation into the construction of the Sanjauli Masjid, and also went on to allege that there have been cases of “love jihad” in the area.

Minister’s charge against mosque

Singh demanded to know if permission was taken before opening the mosque.

"They started the construction without approval. It was an illegal structure. First, one floor was built, then the rest followed," he said. “They have a habit of engaging in illegal activities," he added.

Fellow legislator hits back

Singh's allegations were loudly countered by a fellow party MLA and other ministers.

Congress MLA Harish Janartha said there had been no prior tension in the area.

Giving more clarifications on the mosque, he said it was originally built before 1960 and three additional storeys were "illegally" added in 2010 on Waqf Board land.

He added that illegally constructed toilets, however, had been demolished.

He also alleged that certain elements were escalating the issue.

Another state minister, Jagat Negi, said: "If someone has done illegal construction, then strict action will be taken.”

Don’t politicise issue, says minister

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the issue should not be politicised.

"We must proceed with caution on this issue. We respect everyone's sentiments and will act with justice. The government will take action in accordance with the law… Politics should not be played in the name of religion. Let the law take its course," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday saw a heated debate over the mosque, whose construction is also a matter of legal dispute.

CM’s intervention

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said: "People of all religions are respected in the state… Strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands. The reasons that led to this situation are being investigated. The minister has made a statement in this regard… No one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in the state," he said.

Right-wing protest in Shimla

Meanwhile, several Hindu right bodies on Thursday staged a massive protest at Chaura maidan in Shimla in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha, demanding demolition of the mosque in Sanjauli.

Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan president Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the state responded to his call and demonstrated "Sanatan unity".

Attack on trader the trigger

The Thursday protest was a fallout of an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area on September 1, allegedly by some people from the Muslim community.

In the immediate wake of the incident, people gathered in Malyana, an area outside Sanjauli, and demanded the demolition of a mosque there.

Thakur alleged that outsiders are coming to Himachal Pradesh in droves and demanded the government verify their identity and register their trades.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had called him Wednesday and assured him of an action in the matter.

All residents have same rights: CM

Sukhu on Thursday told reporters that all residents of the state have the same rights, and he has respect for all religions.

"Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands," he said.