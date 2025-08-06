Himachal Pradesh floods: 617 roads closed, over 400 rescued

Heavy rain and ensuing floods resulted in chaos in Himachal Pradesh as they left a trail of destruction on Wednesday (August 6), leading to the closure of 617 roads, including four national highways, and educational institutions in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash parts of the state.

Over 400 pilgrims were rescued on Wednesday morning after they were left stranded on the Kinnaur Kailash trek route as two makeshift bridges on the trek route were washed away. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) led the rescue operations.

ITBP rescues pilgrims with zipline

According to media reports, the Kinnaur District Administration were informed about stranded pilgrims on the trek route, following which they informed the ITBP. The ITBP authorities deployed a rescue team equipped with mountaineering and Rope Rescue and Climbing (RRC) equipment, like specialised boots, crampons, ice axes, ropes and harnesses.

Visuals shared by ITBP on X showed pilgrims ziplining and being taken to safer locations. “Responding to a requisition from DC Kinnaur, #ITBP has deployed a rescue team under AC/GD Sameer with mountaineering & RRC equipment after two makeshift bridges on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route were washed away due to incessant rains, leaving several yatris stranded. #Himveers,” stated ITBP in a post on X.

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra suspended

The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra was suspended due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night that left the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route inoperable, officials said.

Kasauli has received 145 mm of rain since Tuesday night, Dharampur 122.8 mm, Gohar 120 mm, Malraon 103.2 mm, Baggi 95.9 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 93.4 mm, Naina Devi 86.4 mm, Sundernagar 80.3 mm, Kangra 71.4 mm, Bilaspur 70.4 mm, Dhaulakuan 67 mm, Mandi 65.8 mm, Shimla 64.4 mm and Dharamshala 64 mm, according to the meteorological centre, reported PTI.

The Kinnaur district administration suspended the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra after heavy rain led to significant damage along the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route. Bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang have been washed away due to the increased water flow in the streams, according to the officials.

Most of the trekking paths have become either dangerously slippery or have been hit by landslides, posing a serious threat to the safety of pilgrims. In view of these adverse conditions, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is being temporarily suspended until further notice, the official order said.

Pilgrims currently on the route have been safely sheltered at Milling Khata and Gufa, and all necessary arrangements have been made for their safety. Kinnaur Kailash, considered to be the winter residence of Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of 19,850 feet. The yatra began on July 15 and was to continue till August 30.

617 roads closed

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 617 roads, including four national highways, were cut off on Wednesday. Of these, 377 are in Mandi district, which was recently battered by cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods; and 90 are in Kullu district.

Government officials said that the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH 21), Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH 05), Mandi-Dharampur (NH 3) and Aut-Sainj road (NH 305) were closed for vehicular traffic following landslides. Shimla-Kalka National Highway, which was blocked at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan district, has been opened for vehicular movement. Commuters faced a hard time as road closures led to traffic jams at several places.

Educational institutions closed in four districts

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadis, were closed in Sunni, Kumarsein, Chopal, Dodra Kwar, Jubbal, Theog and Rampur subdivisions of Shimla district, Karsog and Sundernagar in Mandi district, Nirmand in Kullu district, and some subdivisions in Solan district.

Several schools in Shimla city announced holidays or switched to online classes.

(With agency inputs)