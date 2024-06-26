Himachal Pradesh bypolls: 13 candidates in the fray, 2 independents withdraw

Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Thirteen candidates are left in the fray for the by-elections in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh after two nominees from Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats withdrew their nominations, a spokesperson of the election department said here on Wednesday.

The three assembly seats -- Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh -- fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs who had voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha elections held in February and later joined the party. The bypolls will be held on July 10.

The spokesperson said three candidates are in the fray for the Hamirpur assembly constituency after Independent candidate Pradeep Kumar withdrew his nomination.

While from the Nalagarh seat, Independent candidate Gurnam Singh withdrew his nomination papers. Now, five candidates are left in the fray for elections to this seat.

In Dehra, no candidate has withdrawn their nomination and five candidates will contest for the assembly constituency, the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur (Congress), BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh and Independent candidates Sulekha Devi, Arun Ankesh Syal and Sanjay Sharma are in the fight for the Dehra assembly seat.

In the Hamirpur assembly constituency, Ashish Sharma (BJP), Pushpinder Verma (Congress) and Independent candidate Nand Lal Sharma are in the fray.

Hardeep Singh Bawa (Congress) K L Thakur (BJP), Kishori Lal Sharma (Swabhiman Party) and Independent candidates Harpreet Singh and Vijay Singh will face off for the Nalagarh seat, the release said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)