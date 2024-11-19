Himachal: 3 dead, 2 injured as car falls into gorge in Chamba

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured when their car plunged into a gorge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 12:30 am at Sawanpur on the Bharmour-Bharmani road, as the five family members were returning home after attending a wedding, they said.

Vijay Kumar, his wife Tripta Devi and his brother Kamlesh Singh died in the accident, according to the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, said that the family was en route to their home in Sachuin village when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge.

While three of them died on the spot, Shiv Kumar and Nandini Devi were injured and rushed to the Civil Hospital in Bharmour, Yadav said.

Shiv Kumar was later referred to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba for further treatment, he added.

An investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)