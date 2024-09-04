Himachal: 119 roads including 2 national highways closed, rains continue

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) Continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh has led to closure of 119 roads, including two National Highways, and the local met office has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of six out of 12 districts in the state.

The local meteorological office warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur till Thursday. It also issued a "yellow" alert of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on Wednesday.

Intermittent rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh. Kasauli recorded 88 mm of rains followed Dharamshala 75.6 mm, Kandaghat 66 mm, Kataula 65.2 mm, Dhaulakuan 58 mm , Shimla 54.1 mm, Bilaspur 50.8 mm, Naina devi 42.6 mm, Malraon 40 mm and Jubbarhatti 31.6 mm.

National Highway 707 is blocked between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district and National Highway 5 (the Hindustan-Tibet road) is blocked near Negulsari in Kinnaur district.

Forty-five roads are roads is closed in Shimla, 30 in Mandi, 19 in Sirmaur, 14 in Shimla, 10 in Kangra, eight in Kullu, four in Solan and one each in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Una districts, according to the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Three bridges, including Indora bridge in Kangra, Chichong bridge in Lahaul and Spiti and Rampur bridge in Una district, have been damaged and 228 power and 11 water supply schemes have also been disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 22 per cent, with the state receiving 499.5 mm rainfall against an average of 636.9 mm.

A total of 153 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 2 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,271 crore, the officials said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, while Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees. PTI

