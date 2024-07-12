Heavy rain likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, 'yellow warning' issued

Shimla, Jul 12 (PTI) As light rain continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Met office here on Friday issued a 'yellow warning' predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 13, 14, 17 and 18.

Ten roads, including four in Shimla and three each in Mandi and Kangra district, are closed following the rain in the past week as per the state emergency operation centre.

Dharamshala received 12.6 mm of rains followed by Palampur (6.2 mm), Shimla (3.5 mm), Dalhousie (3 mm), Kangra (2.3 mm), and Chamba and Sarahan (2 mm) each.

From July 1 to July 12, Himachal Pradesh has received 81.8 mm of rain, which is 4 per cent below the normal rainfall of 85.6 mm, according to the Met office. PTI

