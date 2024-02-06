Ex-Chennai mayor’s son missing after his car plunges into Sutlej river

A massive search is on to locate Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy who went missing after his car plunged into a river in Himachal Pradesh.

Duraisamy and a friend were on their way from Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district to Shimla when their car skidded off the road and fell into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district.