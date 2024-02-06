Ex-Chennai mayor’s son missing after his car plunges into Sutlej river
A massive search is on to locate Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy who went missing after his car plunged into a river in Himachal Pradesh.
Duraisamy and a friend were on their way from Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district to Shimla when their car skidded off the road and fell into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district.
Film director
Duraisamy, 45, had directed the film 'Endraavathu Oru Naal' starring Vidharth and Remya Nambeesan. The movie won several awards.
According to reports, his friend was rescued with injuries and admitted to a hospital, while the car driver was found dead.Kinnaur’s deputy superintendent of police Naveen Jalta told The Hindu that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon while he was en route to a picnic spot near the Kashang Nala on National Highway 5.
The search for Vetri Duraisamy is ongoing, with authorities working tirelessly to locate him.
