'Don't consume beef, proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut responds to Congress' allegations

Actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut has dismissed as “shameful” and “baseless” allegations that she once consumed beef and said she was “a proud Hindu” who doesn’t eat red meat.

The BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh made the statement on social media platform X after Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that Ranaut had once admitted to eating beef.

Kangana’s statement

Taking to X, the Bollywood actress said: “I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat. It is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me."

“I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades. Now, such tactics to tarnish my image will not work. My people know me, and they know I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them,” she said.

Addressing an election rally, Wadettiwar claimed that Ranaut had once written onthat she liked and ate beef but was still made a candidate by the BJP.