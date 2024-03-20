LS polls | Congress not getting candidates, every big leader avoiding elections: Jai Ram Thakur

Even as the Congress is grappling with rebels in the party unit in Himachal Pradesh, the announcement by the state Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the ground situation was "not favourable", has come as a shock.

Meanwhile, reacting to the announcement, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on March 20 pointed out that the Congress is not getting candidates and every big leader is avoiding the elections.

In a statement issued in Shimla, Thakur said the big leaders of all parties, including the Congress, are shying away from entering the fray and even the sitting MPs are not willing to contest.

Impressed by the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, big and powerful leaders from across the country today want to join the BJP and many senior leaders have openly expressed their inability to contest the elections by making some excuse or the other, he said.

Defeat of Opposition visible

The former chief minister said the way Prime Minister Modi is getting immense public support and affection from every section of the country, defeat of the Opposition is visible.

Announcing her decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Pratibha Singh had earlier said, "I have withdrawn my name and conveyed to the (party) high command that I will not contest the elections and will fully support any candidate which the party central leaders consider suitable."

"I have toured the state extensively and found that no worker is active and in such a situation, it is difficult to achieve success... You cannot win polls just by distributing MPLAD funds," Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, told reporters.

The shock announcement came at a time when the Congress government in the state is struggling to keep its house in order after six party rebels, along with three Independents, voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

(With inputs from agencies)