800 stranded people rescued in snow-hit Himachal Pradesh

Around 800 stranded people were rescued from Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh after heavy snowfall overnight which shut 87 roads across the hill state.

For the first time in two decades, Shimla and the nearby tourist towns of Kufri and Fagu experienced the season's first snowfall in early December, pleasing the hospitality industry.

Police in Lahaul-Spiti rescued about 800 people who got stranded due to the heavy snow, officials said. Most of them were in vehicles numbering some 400.

Snowfall in Himachal

A thin layer of snow covered Lahaul, affecting traffic. Slippery roads made commuting dangerous.

Also Read: Himalayan glacial lakes saw 10.81% area expansion from 2011 to 2024: Report

Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary said police personnel rescued the stranded people with the help of local volunteers.

Intermittent snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district, intensifying the cold conditions.

Roads shut after snow, rains

Among the roads which were closed to traffic were 58 in Shimla district.

Major snowfall was recorded in Khoksar, Khadrala, Sangla, Keylong, and Shimla. Light rains also lashed many other places.

Also Read: Kashmir: Cold wave intensifies, with mercury going several degrees below freezing point

More snow expected

The weather office has predicted moderate rain or snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla, and Kullu districts.

The minimum and maximum temperatures will gradually fall by 3 to 4 degrees across the state.