18 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal Pradesh

At least 18 passengers were killed while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday (October 7) evening, officials said.

The accident took place in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta assembly segment around 6:30 pm, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.

Rescue operations in full swing

So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris, and three people have been rescued and sent to the hospital, BJP MLA from Jhandutta J R Katwal, who was on the spot, told PTI over the phone.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

The whole mountain came crashing down on the bus, said an eyewitness engaged in the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the accident. CM Sukhu directed the officials to expedite the rescue operations, an official statement said.

(With Agency inputs)