Woman gang-raped in moving vehicle in Faridabad; two nabbed

The Faridabad police have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman in her mid-20s, in a moving vehicle, after they offered her a lift. The accused duo threw the woman out of the vehicle, causing her serious head injuries. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning (December 30).



An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station following the statement of the victim’s family, as she is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Events leading up to the assault

According to the police report, the survivor’s sister said she was separated from her husband due to a dispute and was living at her parents’ home. On Monday evening, she had an argument with her mother and informed her sister around 8:30 pm that she would be going to a friend’s house in Sector 23. She said she would return home in another three hours.

It became late by the time she left her friend’s house, so she took an auto-rickshaw to NIT 2 Chowk at night and then walked till Metro Chowk. While she was at Metro Chowk, waiting for an auto to Kalyanpuri around midnight, two men in a van offered her a lift.

They lured her into the vehicle, offering to drop her home, but once she boarded the van, the men took her to Gurugram road instead of Kalyanpuri Chowk.

Assault in moving vehicle

The survivor’s sister in her complaint alleged that the two men drove her around in their van and allegedly sexually assaulted her over the next two-and-a-half hours. Despite her protests, the accused did not stop and kept threatening her.

"The woman was driven around through the night and thrown out of the car near Raja Chowk at around 3 am, leaving her with serious injuries," a police officer said. She suffered severe facial injuries and was bleeding profusely, but managed to call her sister, who rushed to the spot with her family. They immediately rushed her to the Badshah Khan Hospital.

Arrests made, identification pending

After the family filed an FIR, the crime branch team of Sector 48 arrested the two accused, who were from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh but resided in Faridabad. Police also recovered the Maruti Eeco van in which the crime occurred.



A spokesperson of the Faridabad police said, “We have nabbed two accused and are questioning them. A test identification parade of the accused will be conducted soon. The victim is being treated in the hospital.” Though her condition is stable, the survivor is in a state of shock, and her statement is yet to be recorded.