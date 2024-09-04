'Will do anything to defeat BJP': AAP leader Sisodia over alliance with Cong in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said his party will do "anything" to defeat the BJP, even allying with the Congress for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who was campaigning in Haryana, said alliance with the Congress will be finalised after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is released from prison.

Party leaders from both sides have already held two rounds of talks over seat sharing in Haryana, where polls are due on October 5. The AAP has demanded nine seats against Congress's offer of seven seats, party insiders said.

Sisodia said the BJP has "betrayed" the people of Haryana in its 10-year rule.

"We Will do anything to defeat the BJP. Kejriwal has to come out and we will finalise it after he comes out," he said when asked about AAP's alliance with the Congress in Haryana.

Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Hearing of his bail application is scheduled for Thursday in the Supreme Court.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, however, told PTI Videos that "it is too early to say anything" when asked about his party's alliance with the Congress.

"Its too early to say anything now. It's a media speculation whether we will contest 9 or 10 seats. The final decision after the talks, will be communicated to you," Singh said. PTI

