Thar owner sends legal notice to Haryana DGP over ‘criminal mindset’ remark

Gurugram, Nov 26(PTI) A Gurugram resident and Mahindra Thar owner has issued a legal notice to Haryana DGP O P Singh, seeking a public apology and withdrawal of remarks that allegedly portrayed Thar and bullet motorcycle owners as having a "criminal mindset".

At a press conference on November 8 in Gurugram, the DGP, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, reportedly remarked that most Thar and bullet riders have a criminal mindset.

The comment triggered a discussion on social media, with vehicle owners and enthusiasts calling it a sweeping generalisation.

On Monday, Sarvo Miter, a Gurugram Sector 102 resident, sent a legal notice to the DGP through his counsel.

In the notice, the lawyer stated that his client had purchased a Thar in January 2023 for over Rs 30 lakh because its strong build quality, safety features, and reliable performance met his requirement for a dependable vehicle for daily travel.

The notice said the DGP’s comment had "no factual basis or justification" and was made in a mocking and insulting tone toward all Thar owners, including the complainant.

It further claimed that the tone was evident from the reaction of media persons who allegedly laughed immediately after the remark.

"As the Director General of Police, Haryana, your words carry significant authority and influence, thereby causing grave and amplified damage to my client’s reputation," the notice said.

It added that the statement was widely circulated across print, electronic, digital, and social media platforms, resulting in "extensive reputational damage and public ridicule" for Thar owners.

The complainant was confronted by relatives, friends, neighbours, and guests after the remark, leading to mental stress, loss of dignity, and damage to his personal and social reputation, the lawyer claimed.

The notice further stated that the remarks lowered the public image of all Thar owners, giving rise to grounds for civil and criminal defamation.

The DGP has been asked to tender an unconditional written apology and retract his remark within 15 days, failing which he would face prosecution under Section 356(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other provisions, it said.

Attempts to contact the DGP were unsuccessful. PTI

