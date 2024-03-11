PM Modi inaugurates 18.9-km Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km of which 10.1 km is in Delhi. It is India’s first elevated eight-lane access-control urban expressway, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Centre’s Rs 60,000-crore highway development plan to decongest the National Capital Region (NCR).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11) inaugurated the 18.9-km Haryana section of the much-awaited Dwarka Expressway, which is expected to improve traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.

Airport connection

The Haryana section has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two sections: one 10.2-km section from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB), and another 8.7-km stretch from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

The expressway will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Completed in five years

On March 9, 2019, three then Union ministers, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, and Nitin Gadkari, had laid the foundation stone for Dwarka Expressway.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari were also present at the inauguration.

The prime minister also held a road show in Gurugram.

(With agency inputs)