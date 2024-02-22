Nuh violence: Haryana Police slaps UAPA charges on Cong MLA Mamman Khan

Nuh (Haryana), Feb 21 (PTI) Police have slapped charges under the stringent UAPA against opposition Congress MLA Mamman Khan in the Nuh violence case.

The charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been imposed against Khan, the MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka, in a case registered at Nagina police station here.

Police have added charges under the UAPA to the FIR, Khan's counsel said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier accused Khan of inciting violence and being in contact with suspects involved in sharing provocative posts on social media. Besides, he also faces some other charges in the FIR.

Khan was last year arrested in connection with the Nuh violence case and granted bail by the court later.

Advocate Tahir Hussain Rupariya, counsel of the accused, said that he sought a status report from the court in which it came to light that UAPA section has also been added to the FIR registered at Nagina police station.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram where an Imam was killed.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Haryana Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed questioned why UAPA has been invoked in three cases registered at Nuh police station and another one at Nagina police station after the challan had been presented in the court.

He also said that the UAPA is invoked against terrorists.

In one of the cases, a Congress legislator has been booked under UAPA, said Ahmed in the state assembly, while questioning why UAPA was not slapped in the Gurugram case where an Imam was killed in violence last year.

Earlier, police slapped charges under the UAPA against the accused in three cases connected to the murder of two home guards and a Bajrang Dal member and an attack on a cyber police station six months ago.

While the charges were not included in the initial FIRs related to the cases, court documents showed these were added to the challan presented in a court to oppose the bail petition filed by the accused. PTI

