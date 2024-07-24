‘Non-stop or full stop?’: Hooda, Haryana CM’s war of words over BJP slogan

A war of words has broken out between senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after the former accused the BJP government of putting a “full stop” to investments, industrial development, job creation and crop prices in the state.

Hooda’s charge

Taking a dig at the BJP government’s new slogan of ‘Mahra Haryana, non-stop Haryana’ (My Haryana, non-stop Haryana), Hooda in an X post on Monday said, “If there is anything non-stop in the BJP government, it is unemployment, inflation, crime, drug addiction and migration of youth."

The BJP government has come up with the new slogan in view of the Assembly elections in the state later this year.

Full stop put on Congress’ politics: Saini

Under the slogan, the Saini government has been spelling out the initiatives launched for various sections of the society in the past decade.

Saini hit back at the former chief minister on Wednesday, saying: “Bhupinder Hoodaji, my Haryana today is non-stop Haryana."

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister also took a dig at the Congress regime (2005-2014) in the state led by Hooda and claimed that a full stop had now been put on goondaism, atrocities against Dalits and backward classes, auction of government jobs, taking away farmers' land and a reign of terror.

"If there has been a full stop, that is only on your politics," Saini said.