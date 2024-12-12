'No songs on alcohol': Diljit's Chandigarh concert issued advisory

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has advised singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, set to perform here on Saturday, to refrain from singing alcohol-themed songs during his live show, citing their adverse impact on children of impressionable age.

The advisory issued by the CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically mentioned songs like 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara', and 'Case' etc, cautioning against even altered versions that promote alcohol, drugs or violence.

"Avoid performing the songs i.e. Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, Case etc, even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age," the advisory read.

This follows a similar directive issued last month by the Telangana government during Dosanjh's live show in Hyderabad, where he was advised against promoting alcohol and drugs. The notice also restricted from inviting children on stage due to loud sounds and flashing lights. The singer began the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October this year.

In the Chandigarh advisory, the CCPCR chairperson said, "It has come to our notice that Diljit Dosanjh is going to perform in his live show scheduled for December 14, at Exhibition Ground, Sector-34, Chandigarh." "After going through the representation received by the Commission, the CCPCR has decided to issue the following advisory in best interest of the children," it said.

The advisory noted that as per the World Health Organization's (WHO) report, adults should not be exposed to sound with a peak pressure level above 140db (decibel).

"For children, the level is reduced to 120 db. It is advisable to not invite children on stage during live show where peak sound pressure level is above 120db which is harmful for children," the advisory said.

The commission's advisory also asked to ensure that people aged below 25 years are not served alcohol as it is which is punishable under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other provisions of law.

"You are therefore requested to comply with the advisory issued by the commission in the best interest of children," it said, addressing the singer, event organisers and concerned authorities.

A copy of the advisory has also been forwarded to the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, among others for necessary action.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Chandigarh BJP's former president Arun Sood met the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday demanding a change in venue for the concerts of Dosanjh and Punjabi rapper A.P Dhillon, scheduled for December 14 and 21, respectively.

Sood cited that a recent event at the Sector 34 ground here by rapper-singer Karan Aujla had led to traffic congestions which caused inconvenience for residents.

The delegation demanded that the upcoming concerts be shifted from Sector 34 to Sector 25 rally ground to avoid inconvenience and hardships to locals.

Arun Sood said, "There has been a lot of anguish among residents and businessmen of Chandigarh, especially in sector 34 and surrounding sectors after the recent music show of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla at the exhibition ground." He said that locals and businessmen of Chandigarh were affected by the rush of thousands of people, and their vehicles choking the city.

"We are not against the music concerts in the city, but our only concern is the venue," Sood said, adding that he himself is a big fan of Punjabi artists and music. PTI

