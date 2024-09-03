Mistaken for cow smuggler, Haryana student chased for 25 km, killed

A 19-year-old Class 12 student was shot and killed after he was mistaken for a cattle smuggler in Haryana's Faridabad. The accused chased the victim's car for 25 kilometres before killing him.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on August 23.



The accused have been identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh.

The victim, Aryan Mishra, ventured out along with his friends, Shanky and Harshit, to have noodles. However, mistaking them for cattle smugglers, the accused chased their car for about 25 km near Haryana's Gadhpuri on the Delhi-Agra National Highway.

According to sources, the cow vigilantes had received a tip-off that some cattle smugglers in Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner cars were conducting a recce in the city and picking up cattle.

While searching for the cattle smugglers, the accused spotted a Duster car at Patel Chowk. They then asked the car driver, Harshit, to stop. However, Aryan and his friends didn’t stop as Shanky had a rivalry with some other people and they thought they had sent goons to kill them.

As they didn’t stop, the accused opened fire at the car and a bullet hit Aryan - who was in the passenger seat - near the neck. He was then shot again when the car finally stopped and the accused thought they might fire back at them.

Sources said when the accused saw two women in the car, they felt that they had shot the wrong person and fled.

Aryan was rushed to a hospital where he died a day later. The weapon used in the incident was also illegal, sources said. The accused are currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.