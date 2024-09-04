Jawahar Yadav urges Badshahpur to ensure BJP's win after ticket snub in Haryana polls

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) Haryana BJP leader Jawahar Yadav has urged the people of the Badshahpur assembly seat to ensure the party candidate's victory on the seat after he was denied a ticket.

Yadav, the former Officer on Special Duty of ex-Chief Minister M L Khattar, was among the three BJP leaders, including party's district president Kamal Yadav, and former minister Rao Narbir Singh, who had thrown their hats in the ring from the Badshahpur segment.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, Yadav said the party has informed him that he will not contest the elections.

"All of you have supported me a lot in my preparation to contest the election from Badshahpur Legislative Assembly, for which I will be grateful to you throughout my life," Yadav, the Chief Spokesperson of the Haryana BJP, said on Facebook.

"On August 26, I received a message from the party that I am not contesting the election. Therefore, I request my colleagues that whoever the BJP chooses as its candidate, we all must ensure that he wins," he added.

Elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)