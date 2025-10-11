IPS officer’s ‘suicide’: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted, yet to get post

The Haryana government has reportedly replaced Narendra Bijarniya as the Rohtak Superintendent of Police, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence. While Surinder Singh Bhoria has taken over as the SP of Rohtak, Bijarniya has not reportedly been given any post yet.

The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against officers named in a “final note” left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

According to news agency PTI, Bijarniya’s posting order will be issued separately.

Call for FIR

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday (October 7), leaving behind a “final note”.

Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet Kumar, in a complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, sought an FIR to be lodged against Haryana DGP (Shatrujeet Kapur) and Rohtak SP (Bijarniya) under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide), and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.

Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Randeep Surjewala, have called for immediate justice, while Dalit organisations have demanded FIRs against the DGP, SP, and other senior police officers.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IG Pushpendra Kumar, to investigate the alleged suicide.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)