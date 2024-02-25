INLD Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee killed as attackers spray SUV with bullets
INLD leader alleges that despite representations to police and state home minister that Rathee was facing threats to his life, he wasn't given police protection
Unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on the SUV of Indian National Lok Dal’s Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee, killing him and a party worker and injuring three others in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday (February 25).
The three injured men were private gunmen hired by Rathee for his security. “A volley of bullets was sprayed on him,” INLD leader Abhay Chautala told news agency PTI. He mentioned that Rathee had no police security, prompting him to hire private security guards.
Rathee, a former MLA from Bahadurgarh and aged around 70, was travelling in the SUV when the assailants, who were also in a car, attacked him in the town in Jhajjar district. Confirming the attack on Rathee, police said the incident was being investigated.
No security despite threats
Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite him facing a threat to his life. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij.
“The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. Representations had been made to senior police officers and the state home minister in writing that he was facing threats and should be provided with security,” Chautala alleged.
“Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen,” he said, adding that law and order had broken down in Haryana, which has been proved yet again.
Opposition slams state govt
The attack, coming weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp reactions from opposition parties, which alleged a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the incident.
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The news of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state...Today, no one is feeling safe in the state.”
AAP leader Sushil Gupta said the “rule of law has ended in Haryana and jungle raj prevails”.
“No one is safe in Haryana today,” he added.
(With agency inputs)