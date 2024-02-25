INLD Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee killed as attackers spray SUV with bullets

Unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on the SUV of Indian National Lok Dal’s Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee, killing him and a party worker and injuring three others in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday (February 25). The three injured men were private gunmen hired by Rathee for his security. “A volley of bullets was sprayed on him,” INLD leader Abhay Chautala told news agency PTI. He mentioned that Rathee had no police security, prompting him to hire private security guards. Rathee, a former MLA from Bahadurgarh and aged around 70, was travelling in the SUV when the assailants, who were also in a car, attacked him in the town in Jhajjar district. Confirming the attack on Rathee, police said the incident was being investigated.

#WATCH | Bahadurgarh: Visuals from the spot where an alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee took place.Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain says, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..." pic.twitter.com/ttDADxuLef — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

No security despite threats Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite him facing a threat to his life. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij. “The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. Representations had been made to senior police officers and the state home minister in writing that he was facing threats and should be provided with security,” Chautala alleged. “Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen,” he said, adding that law and order had broken down in Haryana, which has been proved yet again.

#WATCH | Ambala: On Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says, "...I have asked the officials to take immediate action in this matter. STF has also swung into action...The incident is being investigated." pic.twitter.com/EqvKEc6koy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024