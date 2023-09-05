Haryana woman goes to lodge police complaint, gets gang-raped by cop, aides: FIR

A woman, who approached a police station in Haryana’s Palwal to lodge a complaint against her husband, was allegedly gang-raped by the accomplices of a sub-inspector posted there, officials said on Monday (September 4).

The accused allegedly held her hostage in a house for three days and repeatedly raped her. Later, they allegedly sold the woman to another man, who sexually assaulted her as well, they said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against seven persons, including the sub-inspector of Hasanpur police station.

After getting hold of the phone of one of the accused, the woman informed the police and was rescued, they said. Police handed over the woman to her family members and are investigating the matter, they added.

Video circulation threat

According to the police, the woman had come to Hasanpur police station on July 23 where she met the accused sub-inspector, Shiv Charan, who refused to file her complaint. Instead, Shiv Charan allegedly forced her to go with his accomplice Balli to a nearby field, where two others, Niranjan and Bhima, were waiting.

The trio allegedly raped her and also shot obscene videos of her. “Threatening to circulate the videos online, the three then took her to the house of a woman named Shanti in Palwal, where they held her overnight and raped her,” the woman said in the complaint.

She was later sold to a man named Bijendra, who, along with his brother-in-law Gajendra, raped her in the presence of sub-inspector Shiv Charan.