Haryana to give 10% reservation to Agniveers in select state govt jobs

The Haryana government announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in services such as police, forest guard and jail warden, besides other incentives like relaxation of age.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the state government, there will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers.

"We have made this provision," Saini said.

The chief minister said that in Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will also be made.

"However, in the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years," Saini added

#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says "Agnipath scheme was implemented by PM Modi on 14th June 2022. Under this scheme, Agniveer is deployed in the Indian Army for 4 years. Our government will provide 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in Haryana in direct recruitment… pic.twitter.com/1WNxKLK65H — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

The chief minister said that in Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will also be made.

"However, in the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years," Saini added.