Haryana school director stabbed to death by two students in Hisar district

Hisar, Jul 10 (PTI) The director of a private school in Haryana's Hisar district was stabbed to death allegedly by two students on the premises of the institute on Thursday, with police claiming that the accused were angry, reportedly over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline.

The two accused fled after stabbing the director multiple times, police said.

Jagbir Singh Pannu, a resident of Putthi village, was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead, Hansi's Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan said.

Initial investigation by the police indicates that the accused may have been enraged for being reprimanded by the director for not trimming their hair and other disciplinary issues.

Baas police station in-charge Inspector Mandeep said the victim was aged around 55 years.

When asked if both the accused were minors, Yashvardhan said, "They are students of Class 11 and 12 and they are of the school in Baas village where the incident occurred. The exact reason behind the incident will be known once we apprehend them." He said that as part of counselling activities, Pannu used to tell the students to keep their hair tidy and tuck in their shirts.

Another police official said that the director may not have pointed out these issues only to the two accused, but to other students as well. "However, it depends on how one particular student takes it," he said.

Police said efforts were on to nab the two students. "CCTV footage are being scanned while the other students and teachers are being questioned," they said.

Police have been deployed on the school premises.

Jagbir's father, Dayanand, has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused. PTI

