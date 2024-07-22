Haryana: Retired soldier kills 5 family members, tries to burn bodies

A former soldier has been arrested on charges of murdering his mother, his brother and his wife as well as their two children following a dragging dispute over a piece of land, Haryana police said on Monday. His father and another daughter of his brother were in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The incident occurred in Rator village of Naraingarh on Sunday night.

Brutal murders



Subedar Bhushan Kumar allegedly slit the throats of his mother Saropi Devi, 65, younger brother Harish Kumar, 35, his wife Sonia, 32, their daughter Yashika, 5, and son Mayank, just six months old.

His father, Om Prakash, and Harish’s eldest daughter were found critically injured and rushed to a hospital at Naraingarh in Ambala district and to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh.

The crime took place on Sunday night, said the police, who recorded the statement of Om Prakash.

Dispute over land

Bhushan Kumar first attacked his brother with a sharp-edged weapon in a fit of rage before turning on the other family members.

After the murders, he tried to cremate the bodies to destroy evidence but escaped when the police reached the spot. He was later tracked down and arrested.

Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria said the brothers lived together with their families but they had a running dispute over a piece of land in Rataur village.