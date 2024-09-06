Haryana polls: No INDIA alliance as AAP-Congress talks collapse

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to fight the Haryana Assembly polls independently after seat-sharing talks collapsed on Friday (September 6),

At the CEC meeting, Bhupinder Hooda assured Congress high command of a clear victory for a party without alliance. Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US, had asked his party leaders to explore the possibility of alliance.

Chairperson Sonia Gandhi attended the CEC instead, and she agreed that the views of Haryana leaders should be considered on the alliance issue. Rahul, too, had told the CEC that the alliance could proceed only if the Haryana leadership was fully on board and the party's interests were not compromised.

The AAP and the Congress, partners in the Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), contested the recent Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi together.



Meanwhile, the Congress has finalised 71 candidates so far, though no list of candidates has been declared yet. Discussion on remaining seats is likely to be completed over the weekend. The last date of filing nominations is September 12.





