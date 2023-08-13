Taking a serious note of some gram panchayats barring entry of Muslims to their villages, the Haryana government has started issuing showcause notices to all those panchayats who have resorted to the move in the aftermath of July 31 communal violence in Nuh.

According to officials, several gram panchayats and sarpanches have been issued the showcause notices by their respective district authorities under Section 51 of the Haryana Gram Panchayati Raj Act, which pertains to suspension and removal of a sarpanch or panch.



Rewari DC confirms action



Rewari’s Deputy Commissioner Mohd Imran Raza confirmed the development, stating, “We have taken the administrative action against the gram panchayats and issued showcause notices to them. The gram panchayats and sarpanches shall send their replies, which will be examined. Any further action shall be initiated after examining the replies submitted by them.” However, none of the officials confirmed the media reports about FIRs being lodged against some of these gram panchayats and sarpances in Rewari district.



Several gram panchayats in Rewari, Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts had passed such resolutions in an apparent response to the Nuh communal violence. Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli had then stated that he was aware of the issue. He said such an act is not permissible under the law and tough action will be initiated against any person issuing such diktats.

Sarpanches defend move



However, the sarpanches of these villages had defended their move, claiming that the main aim behind signing such resolutions was to “verify antecedents of street vendors, the majority of whom are from Muslim community, in these areas, to curb increasing incidents of animal thefts and to avoid any confrontation following the violence in Nuh.”

As per media reports, over 50 panchayats in three districts of the state had released letters, barring the entry of Muslim traders.



The letters that were circulated across 50 panchayats in Rewari, Mahendergarh and Jhajjar districts had identical content. Signed by sarpanches, the letters also mentioned that Muslims living in the villages need to submit their documents to the police.



In Hisar, a few panchayat members said, “We are giving a two-day ultimatum to all the shops to fire their Muslim employees or we will boycott them.”

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court over alleged “blatant hate speeches” calling for killing Muslims and their social and economic boycott delivered at rallies in different states, including Haryana.