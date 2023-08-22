In the second police encounter in Nuh, Haryana in the past one week, an accused in the recent communal clashes in the district was shot in the leg, and then arrested on Tuesday (August 22).



The accused, Washim, had several cases filed against him in connection with murder and looting, and there was a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head. The incident happened in the Tauru area of Nuh district. Washim was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The earlier police encounter was on the night of August 15 in the same area, when the police arrested two suspected rioters who were trying to escape on a motorbike. They fell down after one of them was shot in the leg, according to the police. The police recovered a country-made pistol, a cartridge, and the motorbike.

These encounters have taken place after the communal clashes in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by miscreants on July 31.