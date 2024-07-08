Haryana: More than 40 school children injured as mini-bus overturns in Pinjore

More than 40 school children were injured after an overcrowded Haryana Roadways mini-bus in which they were travelling overturned in Pinjore town near Naulata village.

The bus accident, which according to the police was caused by the bus driver who was overspeeding, happened near a hilly area.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka told PTI over the phone. Some of the injured children have been rushed to a hospital, police said.

The injured persons have been admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula district for treatment.

Meanwhile, Panchkula CMO Dr Mukta Kumar told ANI that 46 injured people have been admitted to the Pinjore Polyclinic since morning.

"Out of all the patients, only three are adults, the rest are children," she said, adding that the situation is under control.

For now, all patients are stable, the hospital's entire team are attending to the patients, she added.

"The mini bus overturned near a turn. The reasons behind the accident are under investigation. Our main focus at the moment was on rescue. All children are stable, no one has a threatening or critical injury," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner, Yash Garg told reporters at the civil hospital in Panchkula.

"Thirty children have been brought to the civil hospital in Panchkula. Others are under observation in Pinjore," he said.



Overspeeding, overcrowded bus

According to the police, the accident was caused because the bus driver was overspeeding.

The bus was filled beyond its capacity with passengers, and so overloading and poor road conditions too contributed to the accident, reported news agency ANI.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is BJP MLA from Panchkula, told reporters that the accident occurred near a village in Panchkula.

Gupta said the driver and conductor of the bus have been suspended.

"The bus was overloaded and we have been told that the vehicle's speed was slightly in excess. As it approached a turn, it overturned," Gupta said.

"Our first priority was to rescue and give best treatment to the injured," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)