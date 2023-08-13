Haryana: Mahapanchayat announces ‘resumption’ of VHP yatra on Aug 28

A “mahapanchayat” by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana’s Palwal on Sunday (August 13) announced that they would “resume” on August 28 the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July.



At the Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat, participants from Palwal, Gurugram, and other nearby places took part, and it was decided that the yatra would resume from Nalhar in Nuh and then pass through Firozpur Jhirka’s Jhir and Singar temples in the district.

In Nuh, four battalions of central forces should be deployed permanently, VHP leader from Gurugram, Devender Singh, said, giving details of the decisions taken at the mahapanchayat.

Held in neighbouring district

The mahapanchayat was originally planned to be held in Nuh district’s Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation.

Permission for the event was given in Palwal, DSP (headquarters) of Palwal Sandeep Mor said on Sunday. Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.

The mahapanchayat was held under the banner of Sarv Hindu Samaj, in which Hindu outfits, including the VHP, took part. Police said permission for a limited gathering had been allowed, and strict action would be taken if anyone made any kind of hate speech.

Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP procession was attacked by a mob on July 31.

VHP leader Devender Singh had earlier claimed that the yatra would resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.