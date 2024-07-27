Haryana government doctors end strike after demands accepted

Government doctors in Haryana on Saturday (July 27) called off their strike and resumed duties after the government agreed to accept their demands.

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association said the strike ended following a meeting between its representatives and Amit Aggarwal, additional principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister.

The government accepted the doctors' demands during the late Friday talks and promised to notify those before August 15, said Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia.

Doctors’ demands

The doctors wanted a career progression scheme that ensures parity with their Central government colleagues, reduction in the bond amount for admission to postgraduate courses from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh and formation of a specialist cadre for them.

Around 3,000 government doctors went on strike on Thursday in support of their demands, seriously disrupting medical services in state-run hospitals of Haryana.