Haryana: Delhi Police arrests active shooter of Neeraj Bawana gang

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested an active shooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused was previously involved in 18 cases of murder, attempt to murder, car jacking, dacoity, robbery, arms act and was declared a proclaimed offender for evading court proceedings.

The accused, Raghu (35), was apprehended from Sonipat on Saturday, said the officer.

Raghu was involved in gang war in Delhi in 2014 and had been an active shooter since then. Based on a tip-off a police team nabbed him from Sonipat in Haryana Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

During interrogation he told police that he studied upto 10th standard and started working as a farmer with his family, Kumar said.

In 2009, he committed his first murder due to an old enmity in his native village in Hassanpur, the officer added. PTI

