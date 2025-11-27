Haryana CM orders inspection of sports complexes after players’ deaths

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday ordered a thorough inspection of infrastructure in all sports complexes across the state , following the death of a junior national-level player and another teenager in collapse of rusted iron poles in basketball courts.

Saini expressed deep condolences over the deaths and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of each of the young athletes, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam, who met the family of Hardik Rathi, one of the victims, in Rohtak, has also directed officers to ensure halt in use of unsafe sports infrastructure with immediate effect.

The two players died recently in similar accidents, when iron poles holding hoops in basketball courts collapsed on them. While 16-year-old Hardik -- who had taken part in the national sub-junior basketball championship -- died during practice at Lakhan Majra village in Rohtak on Tuesday, 15-year-old Aman, who was injured in Bahadurgarh, breathed his last during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hardik's father Sandeep Rathi alleged that villagers repeatedly complained about the poor condition of the sports equipment, but no action was taken by the administration.

"We repeatedly complained about the poor condition of the playground in our village, but the administration did nothing about it. Today, the entire administration is in action mode, political leaders are coming here. But I want to say that had the administration acted on time, my child would not have died," he told reporters.

The twin tragedies have put a spotlight on the crumbling sports infrastructure in the state.

The incidents also led to outrage with opposition parties slamming the BJP-led state government and anguished family members joining them in blaming the establishment for dilapidated sports infrastructure.

According to the statement, the chief minister has ordered a thorough inspection of all sports complexes.

The safety of athletes is a top priority, and the Sports Department has been directed to strengthen repair and maintenance, it said.

The chief minister issued strict and clear instructions to officials, asserting that recurrence of such accidents is unacceptable, it added.

After meeting Hardik's family on Thursday, minister Gautam told reporters, "It is a very sad incident. Country has lost a gem. We stand with the family and are here to share their grief." When asked that funds under the MPLAD had been sanctioned for the upkeep of the sports facilities, the minister said the funds went to Panchayat Department and it will be probed why these were not utilised.

Expressing deep sorrow over the two deaths, he said such incidents are completely unacceptable and immediate action is being ensured.

Gautam has issued directions to Motilal Nehru School of Sports (Rai Sonipat), deputy directors of Sports Boards in Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram, and all district sports officers in the state to conduct a thorough inspection of buildings and sports equipment in all sports complexes.

He directed that any equipment found to be unsafe, dilapidated, or posing a risk to players' safety must be removed from use immediately.

Later, he termed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s remarks made during his visit to Rohtak to meet Hardik's family as "politically motivated".

Gautam told reporters here that instead of making such statements, the Punjab CM should focus on athletes in his own state and on addressing the growing issue of drug addiction among its youth.

Advising Mann to introspect, the Haryana minister said several players from Punjab are compelled to run tea shops, and that athletes there are not receiving benefits despite the existence of a sports quota.

Earlier, Mann said Haryana publicizes so much that youth should be encouraged to take up sports, "but will such incidents inspire them? Referring to Bahadurgarh and Rohtak incidents, Mann asked what can be a bigger insecurity than parents worrying whether their children will safely return from sports grounds or not.

Hardik's father Sandeep Rathi said that Hardik had not been feeling well for the past two days and on the fateful day, he told his mother he is going for practice as a national event is approaching.

On Rs 5 lakh financial assistance, he said, "Money is not a big thing. As parents, our child, who was a player, was everything for us".

Meanwhile, Hardik's coach Mohit told reporters that "it is not a simple death...it is murder. Had the government ensured that money sanctioned under MPLAD was utilised in the maintenance, the incident would not have happened". PTI

