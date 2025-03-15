The Federal
Haryana: BJP leader shot dead in Sonipat over land dispute
Surendra Jawahar, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat in Haryana, was shot dead on Friday night in Sonipat district apparently over a land dispute. Representational image

Agencies
15 March 2025 12:04 PM IST

Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Jawahar, president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat, officials said.

The unknown assailant allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage showed Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead, police said.

Further details are awaited. PTI

X