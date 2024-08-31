Haryana Assembly polls: Date revised to October 5, counting of votes 3 days later

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday (August 31) revised the Haryana Assembly poll date to October 5 from October 1, keeping in mind a centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community.

The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4, EC said.

It said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a 300-400-year-old practice in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.

"The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana wherein the date of poll for J&K (Phase-3) and Haryana was fixed on 1st October, 2024 (Tuesday), date of Counting on 04.10.2024(Friday) and date of completion of election process on 06.10.2024 (Sunday)," EC said in a statement.

"Subsequently, representations have been received from National Political Parties, State Political Party and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding mass movement of people of Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration. It may deny voting rights to large number of people and may lead to reduce voters’ participation in general election to legislative assembly of Haryana.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to change the date of poll only for Haryana from 1st October, 2024 (Tuesday) to 5th October, 2024 (Saturday)," it added.

The EC had received a representation from the national president of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan for rescheduling the date for the Haryana Assembly elections.

He said generations of families from Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana visit their native village Mukam in Rajasthan on 'amavas' in the month of 'Asoj' for the annual festival in Bikaner in the memory of Guru Jambheshwar.

This year, the festival falls on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar will be travelling to Rajasthan on the day, denying them their voting rights.