Free electricity, education: Sunita launches ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’ in Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Saturday (July 20) unveiled five "Kejriwal's guarantees" for poll-bound Haryana. These promises include free electricity, free medical treatment, free education, Rs 1,000 per month for every woman in the state, and employment opportunities for young people.

Besides Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak were also present during the launch of "Kejriwal ki five guarantees" in Panchkula.



Polls this year

The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year.

The Delhi chief minister, who is also the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

While seeking people's support for the AAP during the Haryana Assembly elections, Sunita hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of putting the Delhi chief minister behind bars as he was "jealous" of his works.

Calling her husband as "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), she asked people that not even a single seat should go to the BJP and said "it is not about Kejriwal, it is about Haryana's honour".

Guarantees from AAP

Speaking about Kejriwal's "guarantees", she said there will be free electricity for domestic category and there will be round-the-clock electricity in the state if her party is voted to power.

"Like in Delhi and Punjab, there will be 'mohalla clinics' in cities and villages. The condition of government hospitals will be improved and there will be free and good treatment for everyone," she said.

Sunita said the condition of government schools will also be improved where good and free education will be provided.

"Each woman will get Rs 1,000 per month," she said.

"It will soon be implemented in Delhi and Punjab, she added.

Sunita said the AAP will give employment to each unemployed youth.

The AAP has promised free medicine and medical tests, saying it will provide relief to people from inflation. It has also promised to end the "education mafia".

A 'miracle'

During her address, Sunita said nobody could have ever imagined in dreams that Kejriwal would rule the country's capital one day.

"It is not an ordinary thing. It is not less than a miracle," she said.

"He was born on August 16, 1968. You will be surprised to know that on that day, it was 'Krishna Janmashtami'. It is not a coincidence. I feel that God wants to get something done through him. Otherwise a boy born in a village who is from an ordinary family and he became the CM of Delhi," she said.

"Arvind ji started with zero and he floated his own party and became the CM. Is it not surprising?" she asked.

He shook the country's politics and he did such things which the old parties could never do, Sunita said.

"Today in the entire country and world, people know him for his works," she said as she spoke about his works.

"Kejriwal did a lot of things. I want to ask you is there any party which improved the condition of hospitals and schools and set up mohalla clinics and made electricity free," she asked.

'Modi is jealous'

"Such works could only be done by 'Haryana Ka Laal'. Because of this, (PM) Modi is jealous of him. He (Modi) cannot do such things. To stop his work, he sent Kejriwal to jail in a fake case," she alleged.

"Modi ji did not send Kejriwal to jail. Modi put 'Haryana ka laal' in jail," she said.

Sunita further said, "I am the daughter-in-law of Haryana. I want to ask, will you tolerate this insult? Will you sit quietly? Your Kejriwal is a lion. He will not bend before Modi." "Modi ji is from Gujarat. When he became the PM in 2014 then whole Gujarat supported him. All seats went to the BJP. Your Kejriwal made Haryana popular in the world. Will you support him?" she asked.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP leader Sanjay Singh targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over several issues, including the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment.

'Destroying HIndus'

"They (BJP) pit people against each other in the names of caste and religion. Hindus have the maximum population in the country and if unemployment rises, it affects Hindus the most. Maximum farmers are Hindus and if they do not get the right price then the maximum loss will be of Hindus. If inflation rises, then it will affect Hindus the most. "You are saying you are doing good for Hindus. You (BJP) are destroying Hindus" he alleged.

Mann said the people of Haryana gave every party a chance.

"But no one turned out to be good. When we went to Jind, Kaithal, Tohana and Sonipat to hold rallies, people used to tell us that if you are doing such good work in Delhi and Punjab, then come to Haryana also.

(With agency inputs)