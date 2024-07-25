Government hospitals in Haryana hit hard as doctors begin strike

Government doctors went on an indefinite strike in Haryana on Thursday (July 25) in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands, derailing services in state-run hospitals.

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association called the strike to seek a specialist cadre for them and a career progression scheme that gives them parity with their Central government colleagues.

The doctors’ demands

The association called for a shutdown of health services against the non-fulfilment of the demands, association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said.

"Doctors of various government health institutions have proceeded on an indefinite strike across the state," he said.

The Haryana government urged the doctors to consider the strike in view of the impact it was having on patients.

Hunger strike too

On Wednesday, four association members, including Khyalia, began an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the Health Services director general in Panchkula.

The other demands of the doctors include no direct recruitment of senior medical officers and reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses.

After the government called the doctors for talks, Khyalia said: "We will attend the meeting but if there is no outcome then our strike will continue indefinitely."

Patients hit hard

At many places, including Panipat and Gurugram, long queues of patients were seen in outpatient departments of the district hospitals, with many saying they were told that the doctors were on strike.

At a few places, some patients in OPDs were attended to by doctors undergoing postgraduate training, interns and retired doctors.

Khyalia said on Wednesday: "Over the past several months, we have been given repeated assurances pertaining to our various demands but those remain unfulfilled. So, we have decided to observe a total shutdown of health services, including OPD, emergency, post-mortem from Thursday."

Government’s appeal to doctors

Health Minister Kamal Gupta urged the doctors to end the strike.

"I understand that...numerous pressing demands (have been) put forth by your members and I want to assure you that these concerns are being taken very seriously,” Gupta said.

“We recognise the importance of your demands and are actively working towards a resolution that will be satisfactory to all parties involved," he said in a letter.