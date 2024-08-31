Vinesh Phogat joins huge farmers' protest on Haryana-Delhi border

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat joined the farmers in their protest on the Haryana-Delhi border on Saturday (August 31). The farmers have completed 200 days of protests, and have vowed to step up their campaign to force the government to declare minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.

“It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad. I urge the Government that they should listen. They had admitted their mistake last time, they should fulfill the promises that they made. The country won't progress, if people sit on streets like this," Vinesh Phogat said at the event, where she was honoured by the farmers.

The protests on Saturday are planned at the Khanauri, Shambhu and Ratanpura borders.

Farmers flay Modi government

Farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu border since February 13 after authorities foiled their march to Delhi. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher accused the Modi government of testing their resolve and said their demands have not yet been met.

"We will present our demands to the government once again, and new announcements will also be made," Pandher told India Today TV.

Farmers seek action against Kangana

The farmers have also called for strict action against Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements against them. They have urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take a firm stand against Kangana. The farmers have also hinted at playing an active role ahead of the coming Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Haryana.