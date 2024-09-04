Haryana polls: Dushyant Chautala to contest from Uchana as JJP-ASP releases first list

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party on Wednesday released the first list of 19 party candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.

While 15 candidates in the list are from the JJP, four are from the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led ASP.

Among the JJP candidates, party legislator Amarjeet Dhanda will seek a re-election from Julana assembly segment. The JJP has fielded Dushyant's brother and senior leader Digvijay Singh Chautala in Dabwali seat, JJP is headed by Dushyant and Digvijay's father and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala. The party has not named its candidate from Badhra where Dushyant's mother Naina Chautala is the sitting MLA.

Former legislator Rajbir Phogat will contest from Charkhi Dadri, according to the list released by the party.

JJP and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the Haryana assembly polls. JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest 20 seats.

In the first list, JJP also named its candidates for Gohana, Bawal, Mulana, Radaur, Gulha, Jind, Nalwa, Tosham, Beri, Ateli and Hodal.

ASP gets to filed its candidates from from Sadhaura, Jagadhri, Sohna and Palwal constituencies in the first list.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Dushyant Chautala had defeated Prem Lata, the wife of veteran leader Birender Singh who was with BJP at that time. Former Union minister Birender Singh, who is now in Congress, is likely to get the ticket in Uchana.

Birender Singh has won Uchana seat on five occasions while his wife Prem Lata won it in 2014. Birendra Singh's son Brijendra Singh, who is an ex-MP from Hisar, is also now in the Congress. PTI

