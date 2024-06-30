BJP to fight Haryana polls alone under Saini’s leadership: Amit Shah

The BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, senior party leader Amit Shah has said, exuding confidence that the party will return to power in the state with full majority for its third consecutive term.

The Union home minister said the BJP will fight the elections under the leadership of Saini, who will also be the next chief minister, said a party statement. The polls are due before October this year.

“BJP needs no crutches”

Addressing BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party’s extended state executive at Panchkula in Chandigarh, Shah reportedly said the party does not need any crutches.

The proceedings of the meeting were not open to the media.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Saini, the BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time with a full majority, Shah told the workers.

Appeal to party workers

But to form a majority government, every worker must go to every house and appeal to each voter, Shah reportedly said.

Shah reminded the party workers that Modi is the first leader in six decades to become the prime minister for the third consecutive time in the country. The basis of BJP’s victory is the party’s principles, the hard work of its workers, and the public welfare work done by the BJP government, he said.

He also claimed that while earlier one government in Haryana used to work for one district, and another government for another district, the BJP has done the same work in the whole of Haryana in the past 10 years. Shah asserted that there was no regional bias under BJP rule.

He appealed to the workers that after the formation of the BJP-led government at the Centre, they have to work to ensure the party government is formed for the third time in Haryana.

No place for “tara-sitara”

Lashing out at the Congress, Shah accused it of trying to hide its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls by spreading confusion among people.

He alleged that the leaders of the Haryana Congress have been involved in “cuts, commission and corruption”.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, Shah said “tara, sitara” will no longer work in Haryana.

“Sonia ka aakhon ka taara (Rahul Gandhi) and (Bhupinder) Hooda saab ka sitara (Deepender Hooda). Ab Haryana mein Tara Sitara nahin chalega,” he said.

He asked the workers to ensure the BJP’s victory in the assembly polls with a two-thirds majority.

BJP in Haryana

The Haryana BJP posted on X that the home minister expressed gratitude to party workers and said the people of Haryana have made an important contribution in making Modi prime minister for a third time.

Shah said in the past 10 years, the Centre carried out development work worth Rs 2,70,000 crore in Haryana.

He appealed to the workers to make people aware of the work done by the BJP government in the last 10 years.

Lauding the people of the state, Shah said “Mhare (my) Haryana” has made a record in producing grains per person per acre.

Dev Durlabh Fauj

Shah said the BJP is the only party that respects the voter at the booth level and gives the credit of any victory to its booth worker.

This is why the group of workers is called “Dev Durlabh Fauj” in BJP, he said as he called upon all the workers to consider themselves as dedicated soldiers of the party and work for each and every vote.

Shah noted that no other party has workers like the BJP’s.

Fresh zeal in party workers

Party leader Kiran Choudhary said Shah infused fresh zeal and enthusiasm in party workers.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana, Chief Minister Saini, party’s co-in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present during the second session of the meeting which took place in the multipurpose hall of the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula.

Senior state-level BJP leaders, office-bearers and around 4,500 party workers from all 90 Assembly constituencies attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Shah also met state unit office-bearers.

(With agency inputs)