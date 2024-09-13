BJP leader Karan Dev Kamboj jumps ship, joins Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Haryana BJP leader and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj, who recently stepped down as the state unit's OBC Morcha chief after being denied ticket to contest the next month's assembly polls, on Friday quit the party and joined the Congress.

Kamboj was eyeing a ticket either from Radaur or Indri seats.

He joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan, a statement said here.

Kamboj had last week claimed that the BJP rewarded many new entrants and turncoats with tickets while ignoring those who have been working for years.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8. PTI

