BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress ahead of LS polls

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday (March 10) resigned from the party's primary membership citing "compelling political reasons" and joined the Congress.

Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.

— Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) March 10, 2024

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge's residence when Singh joined the party.



Likely candidate from Hisar

Congress sources said the bureaucrat-turned-politician is set to be the party candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh had defeated JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Bijendra Singh is the great grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

(With inputs from agencies)