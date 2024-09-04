BJP announces initial list for Haryana polls, lists 67 candidates
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Ladwa; Anil Vij seeks fourth term from Ambala Cantonment
The BJP has announced its initial list of candidates, revealing 67 names out of the 90 constituencies in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who will run from the Ladwa constituency, and former minister Anil Vij are among the candidates.
Vij is set to contest from the Ambala Cantonment constituency, a seat he has successfully held for three consecutive terms since 2009
